Dr. Kenneth Dornfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dornfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Dornfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Dornfeld, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Duluth.
Dr. Dornfeld works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 1, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dornfeld?
Dr. Dornfeld - I cannot say enough; compassionate, brilliant, empathetic, kind, wonderful saver of lives. I’m still here because of you, Dr. Dornfeld.
About Dr. Kenneth Dornfeld, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1174524300
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Duluth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dornfeld has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dornfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dornfeld using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dornfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dornfeld works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dornfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dornfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dornfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dornfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.