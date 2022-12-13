Overview

Dr. Kenneth Donohue, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Donohue works at YALE ORTHOPEDICS & REHABILITATION in New Haven, CT with other offices in Guilford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.