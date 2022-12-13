Dr. Kenneth Donohue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donohue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Donohue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Donohue, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Lawrence and Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Donohue works at
Locations
Yale Orthopedics & Rehabilitation800 Howard Ave Fl 1, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2579
Yale Medicine800 Boston Post Rd, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 785-2579
Yale Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation1445 Boston Post Rd Ste 7, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 453-1102
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Donohue repaired an extremely complicated fracture following a bike accident. I had had little hope of avoiding a shoulder replacement. Not only was he able to save it, but I should be able to return to full functionality within a year.
About Dr. Kenneth Donohue, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1093041287
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donohue has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donohue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donohue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donohue works at
Dr. Donohue has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donohue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
224 patients have reviewed Dr. Donohue. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donohue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donohue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donohue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.