Dr. Kenneth Dong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Dong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Dr. Dong works at
Locations
-
1
Burien14212 Ambaum Blvd SW Ste 106, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Dong, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1306911425
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Mc-Chldns Hosp
- Ucla Mc
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dong using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dong works at
Dr. Dong speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.