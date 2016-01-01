See All Pediatricians in Burien, WA
Dr. Kenneth Dong, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kenneth Dong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Dr. Dong works at Adult and Pediatric Medicine of Burien, LLC in Burien, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Burien
    14212 Ambaum Blvd SW Ste 106, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kenneth Dong, MD

  • Pediatrics
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1306911425
Education & Certifications

  • UCLA Mc-Chldns Hosp
Internship
  • Ucla Mc
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kenneth Dong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dong works at Adult and Pediatric Medicine of Burien, LLC in Burien, WA. View the full address on Dr. Dong’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dong.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.