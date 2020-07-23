Overview

Dr. Kenneth Dill, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lonoke, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dill works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Scott in Lonoke, AR with other offices in Pine Bluff, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.