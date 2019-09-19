Dr. Kenneth Diamond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Diamond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Diamond, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL.
Dr. Diamond works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Coral Springs3001 Coral Hills Dr Ste 250, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 721-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- America's Health Choice
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Health Administrators
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Sanus Health
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diamond?
DR DIAMOND IS A GREAT DOCTOR. HE SPOKE TO ME TRIED TO EASE MY WORRIES. GOT ME IN FOR COLONOSCOPY RIGHT AWAY. I WAS NERVOUS BUT IN THE END IT WAS NOTHING. HE CALLED ME HIMSELF NEXT DAY WITH RESULTS. GOING BACK TO HIM FOR ANOTHER PROCEDURE. I WOULD DEF RECOMMEND HIM.
About Dr. Kenneth Diamond, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hebrew and Italian
- 1164465688
Education & Certifications
- U Ill Med Sch
- UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diamond has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diamond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diamond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diamond works at
Dr. Diamond has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diamond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diamond speaks Hebrew and Italian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.