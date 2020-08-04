See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Windcrest, TX
Dr. Kenneth Desrosier, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (36)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Desrosier, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Windcrest, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Desrosier works at Rheumatology Solutions in Windcrest, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rheumatology Solutions
    8930 Fourwinds Dr Ste 100STE # 100, Windcrest, TX 78239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 590-9596

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Guadalupe Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Gout
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Gout
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EBSO, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • PHCS
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Aug 04, 2020
    I have been trying to get an appointment with Dr. Des Rosier for months now. The messaging service is not reliable. Please contact W. Tyler Dix at 210-790-4842 as soon as possible. I need a follow up blood test to see where my Immune Sysem is at and blood platelets also. He put me on Hydroxychloroquine for my possible Lupus. Thank You!
    W. Tyler Dix — Aug 04, 2020
    About Dr. Kenneth Desrosier, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568447563
    Education & Certifications

    • Wilford Hall USAF MC
    • Wilford Hall Usaf Med Ctr
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
