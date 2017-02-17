Overview

Dr. Kenneth Dernovsek, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Mary-Corwin Hospital and St. Thomas More Hospital.



Dr. Dernovsek works at TED PULS MD PC in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Osteopenia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.