Overview

Dr. Kenneth Demirjian, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Demirjian works at Heritage Medical Associates in Nashville, TN with other offices in Mount Juliet, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.