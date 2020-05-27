Overview

Dr. Kenneth Defontes III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Defontes III works at Towson Orthopaedic Associates in Towson, MD with other offices in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.