Dr. Kenneth De Los Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Los Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth De Los Reyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth De Los Reyes, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Dr. De Los Reyes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Loma Linda University Children's Hospital11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-4419
-
2
Loma Linda Neurosurgery Clinic25455 Barton Rd Ste 108A, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-6388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Los Reyes?
Dr. De Los Reyes was professional and reassuring before and after my surgery. I had confidence that my surgery would have a great outcome and it did.
About Dr. Kenneth De Los Reyes, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1134388879
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Los Reyes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Los Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Los Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Los Reyes works at
Dr. De Los Reyes has seen patients for Pituitary Tumor, Hydrocephalus and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Los Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. De Los Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Los Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Los Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Los Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.