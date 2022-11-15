Dr. Kenneth D'Andrea, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Andrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth D'Andrea, DO
Overview
Dr. Kenneth D'Andrea, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. D'Andrea works at
Locations
-
1
Eastside Neurosurgery22201 Moross Rd Ste 352, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (313) 343-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Andrea?
The doctor was very professional and answered all our questions. The front staff were professional and friendly. The Medical assistant was also professional and friendly. No issues, I would recommend this office.
About Dr. Kenneth D'Andrea, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1780951582
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Andrea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. D'Andrea accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Andrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Andrea works at
Dr. D'Andrea has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Andrea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Andrea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Andrea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Andrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Andrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.