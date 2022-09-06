Overview

Dr. Kenneth Pugar, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Clinton Memorial Hospital, Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Pugar works at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton, OH with other offices in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.