Overview

Dr. Kenneth Cutshall, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Cutshall works at John Lawson Surgical Group in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.