Dr. Kenneth Crandall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Crandall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Crandall works at
Locations
-
1
Department of Neurosurgery22 S Greene St Ste S-12-D, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-3113
-
2
Towson Orthopedics at St Joseph's Medical Center7505 Osler Dr Ste 104, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Crandall operated on my back (L3/L4) 6 weeks ago because I was having constant pain down both thighs. After the expected post surgical discomfort, I healed so fast and feel like a miracle patient. Dr Crandall has a wonderful way of explaining things to help decide on a plan of action. I am so grateful he was my surgeon! I feel like a new woman!
About Dr. Kenneth Crandall, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1447485891
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Florida
- Neurosurgery
