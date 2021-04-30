Overview

Dr. Kenneth Crager, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from U of Rome-La Sapienza|University Of Rome La Sapienza and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Crager works at HCA Florida Blake Surgical Specialists in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.