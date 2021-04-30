Dr. Kenneth Crager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Crager, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Crager, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from U of Rome-La Sapienza|University Of Rome La Sapienza and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
HCA Florida Blake Medical Specialists - 75th Street - Primary Care & Specialties315 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 269-6914Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Dr.Crager is knowledgeable, respectful and answers all my questions. I could’ve ask for better!
About Dr. Kenneth Crager, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1902891120
Education & Certifications
- Bown University|Roger Williams Medical Center, Brown University Program in Medicine - Rheumatology
- Rhode Island Hospital|Rhode Island Hospital, Brown University Program in Medicine - Internal Medicine
- Bridgeport Hospital|Bridgeport Hospital, Yale University Program in Medicine - Internal Medicine
- U of Rome-La Sapienza|University Of Rome La Sapienza
- Rheumatology
