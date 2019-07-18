Dr. Kenneth Cosmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cosmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Cosmer, MD
Dr. Kenneth Cosmer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Hills, CA. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Agoura West Valley Pediatric Medical Group7230 Medical Center Dr Ste 402, West Hills, CA 91307 Directions (818) 457-3050Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFridayClosedSaturday8:30am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’d like to take him along with me into my adulthood but unfortunately I’ve not choice but to grow up on onward. The Dr has always been there for without judgement lending his expertise and fatherly guidance.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1952321564
- Children's Hospital
- Children's Hospital
- Chicago Medical School
Dr. Cosmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cosmer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cosmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cosmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cosmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cosmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cosmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.