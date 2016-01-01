Dr. Kenneth Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Cooper, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Cooper, MD is an Aerospace Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Aerospace Medicine, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Aerospace Medicine. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine.
Dr. Cooper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cooper Clinic12200 PRESTON RD, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 591-2417
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooper?
About Dr. Kenneth Cooper, MD
- Aerospace Medicine
- 66 years of experience
- English
- 1376577890
Education & Certifications
- Brooks Afb Sch Aero Med|Harvard Sch Ph
- King Co Hosp
- Univ of OK Coll of Med|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Aerospace Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper works at
Dr. Cooper has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.