Overview

Dr. Kenneth Colton, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westland, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills and Garden City Hospital.



Dr. Colton works at Village Medical in Westland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.