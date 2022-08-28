Dr. Kenneth Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Collins, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kenneth Collins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Liberty, MO. They graduated from University Of Toledo Medical College and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health, Brandywine Hospital, Chester County Hospital and Liberty Hospital.
Dr. Collins works at
Kansas City Urology Care, PA2529 Glenn Hendren Dr Ste 202, Liberty, MO 64068 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Doctor Collins was patient and explained different ways for treatment.
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- Med College Va Hospital
- Med College Va Hospital
- University Of Toledo Medical College
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- Brandywine Hospital
- Chester County Hospital
- Liberty Hospital
