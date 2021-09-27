Dr. Kenneth Coleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Coleman, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Coleman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast, Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Schenectady PC2546 Balltown Rd Ste 300, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 377-8184
Albany Medical College1769 UNION ST, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 348-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Cobleskill Regional Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Coleman is my primary heart doctor. He has taken great care of me .
About Dr. Kenneth Coleman, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1255383774
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coleman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coleman has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.