Overview

Dr. Kenneth Charles Civello Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Civello Jr works at Louisiana Cardiology Associates in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.