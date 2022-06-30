See All Plastic Surgeons in Dayton, OH
Dr. Kenneth Christman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Christman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Christman works at Kenneth D. Christman, MD in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth D. Christman, MD
    2717 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Ste 212, Dayton, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 435-5354

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Kenneth Christman, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 50 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821156092
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kenneth Christman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Christman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Christman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Christman works at Kenneth D. Christman, MD in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Christman’s profile.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Christman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

