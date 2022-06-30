Dr. Kenneth Christman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Christman, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Christman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.

Locations
Kenneth D. Christman, MD2717 Miamisburg Centerville Rd Ste 212, Dayton, OH 45459 Directions (937) 435-5354
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I recently got a breast augmentation. He does amazing work. My husband and I are extremely satisfied. Dr. Christman really cares about his patients wants and needs. If your thinking about getting any work I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kenneth Christman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1821156092
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Christman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christman.
