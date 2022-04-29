See All Otolaryngologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Kenneth Christenberry Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Christenberry Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with East Tennessee Children's Hospital and Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Christenberry Jr works at Christenberry Clinic in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Christenberry Clinic
    1318 Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 522-5155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • East Tennessee Children's Hospital
  • Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Treatment frequency



Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acute Laryngitis
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Tube Placement
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Laryngitis
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer Screening
Pharyngitis
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Cholesteatoma
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Tonsillitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kenneth Christenberry Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780783860
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
