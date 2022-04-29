Dr. Kenneth Christenberry Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christenberry Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Christenberry Jr, MD
Dr. Kenneth Christenberry Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with East Tennessee Children's Hospital and Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Christenberry Clinic1318 Clinch Ave, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 522-5155
Hospital Affiliations
- East Tennessee Children's Hospital
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Christenberry is an old school physician in the best sense of the word. He treats his patients as people, even as family. His clinic is not fancy or super high tech, but he is good at his job and he helped me remove a blockage in my ear and I can now hear like the world turned up the volume. I wish every doctor could be like Dr. Christenberry.
About Dr. Kenneth Christenberry Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1780783860
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
