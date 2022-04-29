Overview

Dr. Kenneth Christenberry Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with East Tennessee Children's Hospital and Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Christenberry Jr works at Christenberry Clinic in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.