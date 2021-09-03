Dr. Kenneth Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Choi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Choi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ.
Dr. Choi works at
Locations
Choi Urology3140 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 612-2464Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Choi is an excellent Physician. He gives excellent health care and his staff is always friendly, helpful and understanding. Dr Choi does not hold back his opinion on what needs to be done.....and that is just the kind of Urologist I want. I have had Dr. Choi perform surgery, testing and consults with me and I am very happy with he and his wonderful staff.
About Dr. Kenneth Choi, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1255333589
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi works at
Dr. Choi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
