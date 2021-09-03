See All Urologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Kenneth Choi, MD

Urology
2.6 (48)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenneth Choi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. 

Dr. Choi works at Choi Urology, Tucson, AZ in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Choi Urology
    3140 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 612-2464
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (28)
    About Dr. Kenneth Choi, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choi works at Choi Urology, Tucson, AZ in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Choi’s profile.

    Dr. Choi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Choi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

