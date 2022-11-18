Dr. Kenneth Chi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Chi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Chi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Chi works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore Gastroenterology2501 Compass Rd Ste 130, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 677-1170
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chi?
Dr. Chi is the first Gastroenterologist in over 30 years who was able to treat my issues and get it right after the 1st visit! He is a great listener, and also takes the time to explain anything you are concerned about. I feel I actually have a life now that we found a treatment for me!
About Dr. Kenneth Chi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1821070939
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of Chicago, Interventional Gastroenterology
- U Il
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Oberlin College
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chi works at
Dr. Chi has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Chi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.