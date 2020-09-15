See All Neurologists in Elk Grove, CA
Dr. Kenneth Cheung, MD

Neurology
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Dr. Kenneth Cheung, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca.

Dr. Cheung works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Concussion and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 667-0600
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3350
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Concussion
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Concussion
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheung?

Sep 15, 2020
Dr. Cheung made me feel as if he is genuinely concerned and took plenty of time to evaluate my condition.
— Sep 15, 2020
About Dr. Kenneth Cheung, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Cantonese and Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1639313497
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Univ Of Ca
Board Certifications
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kenneth Cheung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cheung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cheung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cheung has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Concussion and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheung.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

