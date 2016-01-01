Dr. Kenneth Cherry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Cherry, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Cherry, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Dr. Cherry works at
Locations
University of Virginia Health System1215 Lee St Fl 2, Charlottesville, VA 22908 Directions (434) 924-0000
Vascular & Transplant Specialists600 Gresham Dr Ste 8620, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 395-1600
UVA Surgical Services541 Sunset Ln, Culpeper, VA 22701 Directions (540) 829-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenneth Cherry, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1750450375
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- UNIV OF VA SCH OF MED HLTH SYS
- Duke University
