Overview

Dr. Kenneth Cheng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Upmc Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Cheng works at Kenneth P. Cheng MD PC in Wexford, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Esotropia, Lazy Eye and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.