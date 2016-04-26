Dr. Kenneth Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Cheng, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Upmc Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh and West Penn Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Dr Cheng is knowledgable, clear, kind, friendly, and concise. He is a great doctor who cares about his patients.
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1073684395
- Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- Eye-Ear Hosp
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Cheng speaks American Sign Language.
