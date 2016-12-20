Overview

Dr. Kenneth Chen, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Willingboro, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.



Dr. Chen works at Center For Gynecologic Surgery in Willingboro, NJ with other offices in Moorestown, NJ, Voorhees, NJ and Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.