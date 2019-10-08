Dr. Chekofsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Chekofsky, MD
Dr. Kenneth Chekofsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6475 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 488-4460
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
when i was referred to Dr. Chekofsky for treatment of trigger finger i checked his ratings and was apprehensive due to the negative comments. i have been pleasantly surprised with my experience. Doctor Chekofsky has been very professional, he has explained in depth the options and procedures. i had the injections in two fingers and then surgery on the left hand. i am very happy with the results.
About Dr. Kenneth Chekofsky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1093791741
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Hosp Spec Sur-Cornell
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Chekofsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chekofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chekofsky has seen patients for Limb Pain, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chekofsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Chekofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chekofsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chekofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chekofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.