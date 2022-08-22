See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Staten Island, NY
Dr. Kenneth Chapman, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.5 (175)
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Chapman, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from St George'S University School Of Med St George'S Grenada and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.

Dr. Chapman works at The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Staten Island in Staten Island, NY with other offices in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Staten Island
    1360 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 294-1102
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Spine & Pain Institute of New York
    1534 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 300-3860
  3. 3
    The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Manhattan
    860 5th Ave Ste 1B, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 510-7131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Staten Island University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 175 ratings
    Patient Ratings (175)
    5 Star
    (144)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Aug 22, 2022
    All I can say is that being a healthcare professional myself I know how important it is to have not only expertise but good bedside manor. Dr Chapman and his NP Caroline are AMAZING. I am forever grateful to them for everything; they are truly my heroes. They are patient, caring, explain everything to you step by step, don't rush you, very professional and very knowledgeable. They genuinely care about their patient's which is so amazing.
    Izabella Roytvayn — Aug 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kenneth Chapman, MD
    About Dr. Kenneth Chapman, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366494262
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian-Columbia
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • St George'S University School Of Med St George'S Grenada
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • COLUMBIA COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    175 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

