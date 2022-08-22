Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Chapman, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Chapman, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from St George'S University School Of Med St George'S Grenada and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Chapman works at
Locations
1
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Staten Island1360 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (848) 294-1102Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York1534 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (848) 300-3860
3
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Manhattan860 5th Ave Ste 1B, New York, NY 10065 Directions (585) 510-7131
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
All I can say is that being a healthcare professional myself I know how important it is to have not only expertise but good bedside manor. Dr Chapman and his NP Caroline are AMAZING. I am forever grateful to them for everything; they are truly my heroes. They are patient, caring, explain everything to you step by step, don't rush you, very professional and very knowledgeable. They genuinely care about their patient's which is so amazing.
About Dr. Kenneth Chapman, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1366494262
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- New York Presbyterian-Columbia
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- St George'S University School Of Med St George'S Grenada
- COLUMBIA COLLEGE
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapman accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapman works at
Dr. Chapman speaks Chinese and Spanish.
175 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.