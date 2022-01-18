Dr. Kenneth Chao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Chao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Chao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They completed their fellowship with Duke University
Dr. Chao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Neurological Services of Long Island - Garden City1401 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 541-0300
-
2
NYU Langone Neurology Associates--Massapequa880 N Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 541-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chao?
He is very thorough. He listens carefully to my concerns.
About Dr. Kenneth Chao, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1942276589
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chao works at
Dr. Chao has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chao. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.