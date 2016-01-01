Dr. Kenneth Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Chang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from CHUNGANG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
-
1
Kenneth S Chang MD3144 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 792-9339
Hospital Affiliations
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
About Dr. Kenneth Chang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Korean
- 1053489997
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Downtown Hospital
- CHUNGANG UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang speaks Korean.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.