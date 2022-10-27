Dr. Kenneth Chambers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chambers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Chambers, MD
Dr. Kenneth Chambers, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.
Kathryn Perkins Tift MD Inc.11160 Warner Ave Ste 311, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 850-7300
Coastline Orthopaedic Associates8700 Warner Ave Ste 140, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 850-7300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Center for Primary Care Medical Group Inc18111 Brookhurst St Ste 6300, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 850-7300
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. injected my shoulder in hopes of alleviating pain. It’s only been one day but I already feel better. I would highly recommend Dr. Chambers.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1023347846
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Chambers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chambers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chambers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chambers has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chambers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chambers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chambers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chambers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chambers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.