Dr. Kenneth Casey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Riverview, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UMDNJ and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Riverview Office18025 Fort St, Riverview, MI 48193 Directions (734) 283-5555Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
George Afram MD29275 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (734) 283-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Casey SAVED MY LIFE, he performed decompression TN surgery on me in September of 2018, my TN has completely disappeared. He is a miracle worker, if you have TN, look no further than Dr. Casey.
- Neurosurgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Newark
- University of Pittsburgh
- UMDNJ
- Georgetown University
- Neurosurgery
