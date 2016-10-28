Dr. Kenneth Carney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Carney, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Carney, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Carney works at
Locations
-
1
Grady Health Systems80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 616-4466
-
2
Georgia Urology PA5730 Glenridge Dr Ste 200, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 252-5206
-
3
Atlanta Pulmonary Associates3193 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 322, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (470) 788-8379
Hospital Affiliations
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jeff Carney saved my life with a 15 hour surgery Sept of 2014. My PSA was 100+ at my surgery and with Gods guidance, he was able to get all of the cancer during surgery. 2 years now and I have not had no have chemo or radiation. As a man, he has a heart of GOLD and you can't help but love him. He has been a life saver for me and many others, and will always have a special place in my heart. There is no way to thank him enough. Consider yourself blessed by God if he is your Dr.
About Dr. Kenneth Carney, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1922033281
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carney has seen patients for Urethral Stricture, Urinary Incontinence and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Carney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carney.
