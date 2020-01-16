Dr. Kenneth Carle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Carle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Carle, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Pain Management, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Carle works at
Locations
Stem Cell Centers - Towson7600 Osler Dr Ste 205, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (667) 213-2132
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough good things about the care I've gotten from Dr. Carle for my chronic low back pain. For the past three years I have been treated by my PCP, then a neurosurgeon who dropped me after 2nd surgery, then a regional multi center pain management practice where I was treated like a drug addict or a child. I found Dr. Carle seven months ago and was immediately blown away by his calm compassion and eagerness to do whatever necessary to treat my pain effectively. I was comfortable for the first time in over a year within several days of seeing him. He seems to have a range of interventions which he employs as needed. I have had multiple back injections and he is a wizard with the needle. He is always available when I have episodes of increased pain. He seems to be open and honest about the goals of treatment and the desirability of keeping the drug dosages as low as possible without jeopardizing effectiveness and comfort. He has made life worth living again.
About Dr. Kenneth Carle, MD
- Pain Management
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Duke University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Carle works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.