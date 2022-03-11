Dr. Kenneth Candido, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Candido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Candido, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Candido, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
Dr. Candido works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Illinois Back & Neck Institute360 W Butterfield Rd Ste 100, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 501-1706Monday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center836 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-7937
-
3
Weil Foot and Ankle Institute LLC3000 N Halsted St Ste 700, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-7937
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Candido?
Dr.Candido is the real deal. Listens to your concerns.... Explains treatment needed and along with his staff keeps you comfortable after your injuries with the latest technology and proper follow up care !
About Dr. Kenneth Candido, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Italian
- 1518937937
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Candido has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Candido accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Candido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Candido works at
Dr. Candido has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Candido on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Candido speaks Italian.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Candido. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Candido.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Candido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Candido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.