Dr. Kenneth Cahill, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Cahill, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grove City, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Cahill works at
Locations
Mount Carmel Grove City5300 N Meadows Dr, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 234-5000
Select Specialty Hospital-columbus Mount Carmel Campus793 W State St, Columbus, OH 43222 Directions (614) 234-5000
Cataract & Refractive Center of Ohio262 Neil Ave Ste 430, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 221-7464Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cahill performed emergency surgery on my husband's eye. His professionalism and compassion are outstanding and very comforting in a traumatic situation. We need more physicians like him!
About Dr. Kenneth Cahill, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
- University of Pittsburgh
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
