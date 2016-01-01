Dr. Kenneth Burch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Burch, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Burch, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia (Augusta) and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Burch works at
Locations
Savannah Children's Heart Center P.C.4700 Waters Ave Bldg 400, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 301-2325
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Kenneth Burch, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1891804456
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia (Augusta)
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
