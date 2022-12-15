Dr. Kenneth Bunch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Bunch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Bunch, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Bunch works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 120 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 503-5070
-
2
Texas Orthopedics - Northwest Austin4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 503-5069Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bunch?
Very patient understanding, gentle, explains every step. Being older he speaks where I can understand and it works. He is also funny if allowed as with all their staff would not go anywhere else. Best ever Doctor
About Dr. Kenneth Bunch, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1871543405
Education & Certifications
- Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bunch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bunch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bunch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bunch works at
Dr. Bunch has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bunch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.