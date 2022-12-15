See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Cedar Park, TX
Dr. Kenneth Bunch, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.5 (132)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kenneth Bunch, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Bunch works at Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates
    1401 Medical Pkwy Ste 120 Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5070
  2. 2
    Texas Orthopedics - Northwest Austin
    4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5069
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 132 ratings
    Patient Ratings (132)
    5 Star
    (109)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Very patient understanding, gentle, explains every step. Being older he speaks where I can understand and it works. He is also funny if allowed as with all their staff would not go anywhere else. Best ever Doctor
    Olde — Dec 15, 2022
    About Dr. Kenneth Bunch, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • 1871543405
    Education & Certifications

    • Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenneth Bunch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bunch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bunch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bunch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bunch has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bunch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    132 patients have reviewed Dr. Bunch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bunch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bunch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bunch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

