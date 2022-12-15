Overview

Dr. Kenneth Bunch, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Bunch works at Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.