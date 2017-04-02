See All Otolaryngologists in Leawood, KS
Dr. Kenneth Buchwach, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kenneth Buchwach, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia.

Dr. Buchwach works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Leawood in Leawood, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Leawood Office
    11550 Granada St, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 451-7546
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 02, 2017
Hair transplant specialist. Truly outstanding result! Very accessible.
Kansas City, MO — Apr 02, 2017
Photo: Dr. Kenneth Buchwach, MD
About Dr. Kenneth Buchwach, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1023180700
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • U Tex
Residency
  • The Ohio State University Hospitals
Internship
  • U Ill Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
