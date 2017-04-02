Dr. Kenneth Buchwach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchwach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Buchwach, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Buchwach, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leawood, KS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia.
Dr. Buchwach works at
Locations
Leawood Office11550 Granada St, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 451-7546Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Ratings & Reviews
Hair transplant specialist. Truly outstanding result! Very accessible.
About Dr. Kenneth Buchwach, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1023180700
Education & Certifications
- U Tex
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- U Ill Med Ctr
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Buchwach works at
