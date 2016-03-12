Dr. Buchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenneth Buchi, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Buchi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Buchi works at
Locations
Kenneth Buchi MD A P C.3584 W 9000 S Ste 300, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 233-8233
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He is so kind. Most important Dr Buchi is very skilled taking care of me month after month. I have terrible post cancer problems. My throat closes every month from scar tissue. I've had gastric doctors push metal rods tearing everything in its way. Dr Buschi is always so careful not to hurt me more. I would recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. Kenneth Buchi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buchi accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buchi works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchi.
