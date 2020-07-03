See All Gastroenterologists in Encino, CA
Dr. Kenneth Buch, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Encino, CA. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Buch works at inSite Digestive Health Care in Encino, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Encino Office
    16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 775, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 989-1917
    Michael I Shiffman MD
    15211 Vanowen St Ste 207, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 705-4533

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Abdominal Pain
Hernia
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Hernia
Constipation

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 03, 2020
    Dr. Buch is a no-nonsense, physician. He tells it like it is and I appreciate it. I was very pleased with my office visit, procedure and results. Thank you Dr. Buch
