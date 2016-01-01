Overview

Dr. Kenneth Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Brian Clinic, LLP in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.