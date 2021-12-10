Overview

Dr. Kenneth Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Parham Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Champaign Dental Group in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Ileus and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.