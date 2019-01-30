Overview

Dr. Kenneth Brooks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School|The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.



Dr. Brooks works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.