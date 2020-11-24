Overview

Dr. Kenneth Brock, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Killeen, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Brock works at Manfred & Associates PA in Killeen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder), Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.