Dr. Kenneth Breslin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Breslin works at Bucks County Gastroenterology Assoc. in Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.