Dr. Kenneth Breslin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breslin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kenneth Breslin, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenneth Breslin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Breslin works at
Locations
-
1
Bucks County Gastroenterology Assoc.301 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 701, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 321-7221
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Breslin?
It was great considering the specialty. He was thoughtful and caring. Procedure was was expedient and without anxiet.
About Dr. Kenneth Breslin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1619911252
Education & Certifications
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- U Conn Hlth Ctr
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breslin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breslin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breslin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breslin works at
Dr. Breslin has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Breslin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Breslin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breslin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breslin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breslin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.