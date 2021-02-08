Overview

Dr. Kenneth Breger, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Presence Saint Francis Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Breger works at Ravinia Associates In Internal Medicine, Ltd in Highland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.